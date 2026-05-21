Russia allegedly delivers nuclear warheads for joint exercises with Belarus

Russia has allegedly deployed nuclear warheads to Belarus for joint military exercises involving nuclear forces, the Belarus Defense Ministry said on May 21.

Belarus announced on May 18 the start of military exercises involving nuclear weapons, in what appears to run counter to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT). The treaty prohibits nuclear-weapon states from transferring control of nuclear weapons to non-nuclear-weapon states, and bars non-nuclear-weapon signatories from accepting such control.

Belarus's Defense Ministry released videos on May 21 showing what it said were heavy equipment allegedly carrying nuclear warheads through a forest, ballistic missile submarines heading to sea training areas, and personnel mounting missiles on aircraft launchers.

0:00 / 1× Vehicles allegedly carrying nuclear warheads travel along a road to participate in military exercises organized by Moscow and Minsk in Belarus in May 2026. (Belarus Defense Ministry/Telegram)

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify whether Russia has deployed nuclear weapons to Belarus for exercises or any other purpose.

Russian state media outlet RIA Novosti reported that Iskander-M ballistic missiles "equipped with special munitions" have already been deployed during military exercises in Belarus.

Russia's Defense Ministry announced on May 19 that the exercises, running until May 21, will involve 64,000 military personnel and 7,800 pieces of equipment, including more than 200 missile launchers, over 140 unmanned aerial vehicles, 73 surface ships, and 13 submarines, eight of them strategic submarines capable of carrying missiles.

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Following the start of military exercises on Belarusian territory, Ukraine's Security Service said on May 21 that it would step up security measures in northern regions to prevent Russian and Belarusian forces from infiltrating border areas and carrying out "sabotage and terrorist acts."

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an evening address on May 20 that he had discussed a possible Russian offensive in Ukraine's northern regions, including Kyiv and Chernihiv, during a meeting with top military commanders.

"It is precisely from there that the Russians are considering scenarios for additional attacks against Ukraine – targeting our northern regions, our Chernihiv–Kyiv direction," the president said.

"Of course, we are already working to strengthen our defenses in this area."

Ukraine shares its northern and northeastern borders with Belarus and Russia, including Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv oblasts along Russia, and Volyn, Rivne, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, and Chernihiv oblasts along Belarus.

These regions became key front-line and transit areas following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, with Russian forces advancing from Belarus toward Kyiv in the early weeks of the war and continued cross-border strikes, shelling, and drone attacks affecting border communities on both fronts.