KI logo
War

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,352,980 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

2 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,352,980 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
Ukrainian tank crew members service a captured T-80 tank following battles with Russian forces in the Kostiantynivka district, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on April 27, 2025. (Jose Colon / Anadolu via Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,352,980 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on May 21.

The number includes 910 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,943 tanks, 24,591 armored combat vehicles, 98,070 vehicles and fuel tanks, 42,454 artillery systems, 1,797 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,389 air defense systems, 436 aircraft, 353 helicopters, 302,787 drones, 33 warships and boats, and two submarines.

Ukraine's General Staff has not revealed its own losses during the full-scale invasion, citing operational secrecy.

Independent Western think-tank reports agree that the Russian casualties significantly surpass Ukraine's losses, with the D.C.-based Center for Strategic and International Studies estimating the ratio to be "roughly 2.5:1 or 2:1."

A January 2026 CSIS report said Ukraine has likely suffered between 500,000 and 600,000 casualties from February 2022 to December 2025, of which between 100,000 and 140,000 are thought to be killed in action (KIA).

read also

How Ukraine’s Navy is defending its vital Black Sea ports from Russian attacks
UkraineRussiaUkrainian armed forcesRussian lossesGeneral Staff
Avatar
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Thursday, May 21
Wednesday, May 20
Show More

Editors' Picks