Russian attacks kill 5, injure 41 across Ukraine as farm workers targeted in Chernihiv Oblast

At least five people have been killed and 41 others injured as Russian attacks over the past day targeted Ukraine's agricultural sector, including farm workers in Chernihiv Oblast, local authorities said on May 21.

A Russian Geran long-range drone struck the Semenivka community on May 20, hitting a farm bus and killing one man while injuring two others. All three victims were employees of an agricultural enterprise, according to Chernihiv Oblast Governor Viacheslav Chaus.

Another drone strike late on May 20 sparked a fire at a warehouse belonging to an agricultural enterprise in the town of Novhorod-Siverskyi. A separate Russian drone strike on the morning of May 21 injured a 33-year-old man who was operating a tractor in a field at the time of the attack.

The attacks came as Russia launched a broader overnight assault on Ukraine, according to the Air Force. Moscow fired an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 116 drones, 109 of which were intercepted by Ukrainian air defenses. The missile and at least five drones evaded defenses and struck five locations, while falling debris was recorded at four sites.

One person was killed and 11 others were injured in Donetsk Oblast's Kramatorsk district over the past day, local Governor Vadym Filashkin said, as the region remains one of the most heavily contested areas along the front line.

Russian attacks in Kharkiv Oblast injured six people over the past day. In a separate incident, a Russian drone struck a truck in the Kharkiv district on the morning of May 21, killing one person, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, where fighting is ongoing in the southeast, Russian strikes killed one person in the Nikopol district and injured six others across the region, according to Governor Oleksandr Hanzha.

In Sumy Oblast, a Russian drone strike killed a 94-year-old woman in the Konotop community and injured another woman. In a separate attack, a 52-year-old man was injured when a drone struck a truck in the Buryn community, while a 32-year-old woman was injured in the Znob-Novhorod community, according to the local military administration.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 45 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson, injuring 10 people, over the past day, the local military administration said.

Two men were injured in Zaporizhzhia Oblast after Russian forces hit the Zaporizhzhia district with a guided aerial bomb, the local military administration said.