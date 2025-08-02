Become a member
News Feed

Russian troops resort to 'total infiltration' tactics in front-line Pokrovsk, Ukraine's commander-in-chief says

2 min read
Avatar
by Abbey Fenbert
Russian troops resort to 'total infiltration' tactics in front-line Pokrovsk, Ukraine's commander-in-chief says
Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander-in-chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, during a working visit to Donetsk Oblast on Aug. 2, 2025. (Oleksandr Syrskyi / Facebook)

The embattled town of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast remains one of the "most difficult" areas of the front line, with Russian forces employing "total infilitration" tactics in attempts to breach Ukraine's defenses, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on Aug. 2.

Pokrovsk has for months been one of the most heavily contested battlegrounds of Russia's offensive in eastern Ukraine.

Syrskyi, who visited command posts near Pokrovsk on Aug. 2, said Pokrovsk remains "the most difficult situation" in Donetsk Oblast, along with the towns of Dobropillia and Novopavlivka.

"The enemy is stepping up its efforts to capture our key agglomerations, looking for vulnerabilities in our defense, and conducting active combat operations in several directions simultaneously," Syrskyi reported.

"At the same time, the Russians are resorting to a tactic of 'total infiltration' with an increase in sabotage activities in our rear."

Article image
Map tracking Russia's offensive near Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, in summer 2025. (The Kyiv Independent)

According to Syrskyi, Russian troops are attempting to enter Pokrovsk via these infiltration tactics, but have not yet succeeded. Ukrainian forces are repelling Russian sabotage and small infantry groups, he said.

Ukraine's military is responding to Russia's tactics by creating and deploying anti-sabotage reserves, Syrskyi said. Local commanders are also working to establish and strengthen fortifications, explosive and non-explosive barriers, and anti-drone tunnels.

Syrskyi's report comes days after the Ukrainian military said on July 27 that Russian troops had advanced between Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka, as their summer offensive in Donetsk Oblast grinds on.

Previously, the battlefield monitoring group DeepState reported on July 22 that Russian troops had entered Pokrovsk, prompting Ukrainian units to scramble to prevent the situation "from spiraling into disaster."

Russia has concentrated the bulk of its offensive forces near Pokrovsk. Assaults in the sector have spiked in recent weeks as Moscow attempts to expand the front line by breaking through to neighboring Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Syrskyi reported in June that Russia had amassed 111,000 troops near Pokrovsk.

Article image
Avatar
Abbey Fenbert

Senior News Editor

Abbey Fenbert is a senior news editor at the Kyiv Independent. She is a freelance writer, editor, and playwright with an MFA from Boston University. Abbey served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Ukraine from 2008-2011.

Read more

