Hegseth reportedly authorized Ukraine weapons shipment pause without informing White House

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth authorized a temporary halt to American weapons shipments to Ukraine early in July without notifying the White House, CNN reported on July 8, citing five undisclosed sources.

The pause, approved on July 2, affected a package that included Patriot interceptor missiles, 155 mm artillery rounds, Hellfire missiles, Stinger and AIM air-to-air missiles, and other key munitions.

Some of the weapons had already reached Poland and were en route to Kyiv when the shipment was stopped, according to NBC News.

When asked by a reporter on July 4 about the pause in U.S. weapons shipments to Ukraine as he prepared to board Air Force One, U.S. President Donald Trump denied any suspension, saying, "We haven't (paused the shipments). We're giving weapons."

The move reportedly stunned national security officials, the State Department, Congress, and U.S. allies in Europe. According to CNN, Hegseth did not consult with Secretary of State Marco Rubio or U.S. special envoy to Ukraine Keith Kellogg prior to the decision. Both officials reportedly learned of the pause from media reports.

Hegseth's decision was reportedly influenced by a recommendation from Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby, a long-time critic of large-scale aid to Ukraine.

Colby's proposal was approved by Deputy Defense Secretary Steve Feinberg before Hegseth gave final signoff. Sources told CNN that Hegseth, who currently lacks a chief of staff or senior advisers, believed the move aligned with Trump's "America First" priorities.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told CNN the decision was part of a Pentagon review "to ensure all support going to all foreign nations aligns with America's interests." She emphasized that Trump had since ordered the resumption of the shipments and "has full confidence in the secretary of defense."

The delay came days before one of the biggest Russian missile barrages against Ukraine this year. On July 4, Russian strikes killed at least two people and injured 23 in Kyiv, prompting President Volodymyr Zelensky to renew calls for additional air defense systems. He has described the U.S.-supplied Patriot systems as "real defenders of life."

A senior U.S. military review had concluded the weapons shipment would not jeopardize American military readiness. NBC News reported that while some precision munitions stockpiles were low, they remained above critical thresholds.

"This justification is disingenuous," Adam Smith, the top Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee, said. His staff reviewed the Pentagon's figures and found no emergency-level depletion of stockpiles.

State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce addressed the confusion on July 8, saying the pause should not be interpreted as a shift in policy.

"We remain Ukraine's biggest supporters. We care about those people. We care about making sure they have what they need," Bruce said. She confirmed the resumption of arms deliveries and noted Trump's "very strategic" call with Zelensky.

According to CNN, Trump quickly reversed course upon learning of the pause. He instructed Hegseth to resume at least part of the shipment, including Patriot missiles. In a call with Zelensky on July 4, the president reportedly downplayed his role in the delay.

Zelensky described the call as "the best conversation in all this time."