'He took on the most risky tasks' — Ukraine's 39th Tactical Aviation Brigade commander killed in action

Colonel Oleksandr Dovgach, commander of Ukraine's 39th Tactical Aviation Brigade, was killed during a combat mission in the east of the country, Ukraine's Air Force said on March 9.

In a post on social media, it said Dovgach was killed in "conditions of significant enemy air superiority and powerful counteraction by enemy air defense systems."

Dovgach was a Hero of Ukraine and was awarded a Gold Star service award by President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier this year.

"Oleksandr Dovgach was not just a commander. He was a true leader and combat pilot. From the first days of the full-scale invasion, the brigade under his command inflicted precise and painful blows on the enemy," the Air Force said.

"He flew hundreds of combat sorties, striking enemy control points, equipment, and communications. He repeatedly provided cover for strike and bomber aircraft, destroyed enemy drones and missiles. He fought for Kyiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Snake Island.

"He was the first to go into battle, took on the most risky tasks, and inspired his subordinates to bold and decisive actions."

The Air Force said the exact circumstances of the incident were being established and offered condolences to his family and friends.

"Unfortunately, we have another painful loss for our aviation family and the entire country," it added.