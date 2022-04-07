Gruesome photos show Borodyanka in ruins

Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Borodyanka, a town of 12,000 people 40 kilometers northwest of Kyiv, has suffered some of the worst destruction seen by any place in Russia's war against Ukraine.
More than 10 apartment buildings in the heart of the town were destroyed by Russia's bombs in early March. Only recently, when Ukraine regained control of Borodyanka, it became possible to start clearing the rubble. A month after the attack, there is little hope to find survivors.
Hundreds of people are expected to be found buried under the rubble.
The officials met as part of the U.S.-Ukraine Defense Industrial Base Conference, which aims to enhance collaboration and production between U.S. and Ukrainian defense companies and increase overall weapons production.
The U.S. announced on Dec. 6 a $175 million defense aid package for Ukraine from previously directed drawdowns, in what Secretary of State Antony Blinken said would be one of the last military aid packages to Ukraine if Congress fails to pass additional funding.
EU members have so far placed orders for only 60,000 artillery shells under a joint procurement scheme, which is a key component of the plan to supply Ukraine with 1 million shells by spring, Reuters reported on Dec. 6, citing undisclosed sources.
"Frankly, I think it's stunning that we've gotten to this point in the first place," President Joe Biden said, adding that the Republican Party is "willing to give Putin the greatest gift he could hope for and abandon our global leadership."
The Nepali police have detained 10 people suspected of charging local youths exorbitant rates for travel visas to Russia, and then sending them join the Russian military, Reuters reported on Dec. 6, citing a Nepali official.
President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
Russian forces launched three overnight strikes against a thermal power plant in one of Ukraine's eastern oblasts but failed to halt its operations, Ukraine's state-owned energy operator Ukrenergo reported on Dec. 6.
The new sanctions target both Russia's military-industrial complex and its foreign suppliers, entities and individuals associated with the Wagner Group, and four United Arab Emirates-based companies that help Russia evade sanctions on the trade of oil above the $60 per barrel price cap.
Ukraine has no choice but to keep fighting the Russian invasion, since an end to their fight would mean the end of their country, Dutch Foreign Minister Hanke Bruins Slot told Dutch radio station BNR on Dec. 5.
It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.