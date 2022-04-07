Gruesome photos show Borodyanka in ruins

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian serviceman passes by a building destroyed by a bomb in the town of Borodyanka in Kyiv Oblast on April 6, 2022. (Kostyantyn Chernichkin) A monument to Ukrainian poet Taras Shevchenko damaged by the Russian air strikes on the town of Borodyanka in Kyiv Oblast, photographed on April 6, 2022. (Kostyantyn Chernichkin) Destroyed houses in the town of Borodyanka in Kyiv Oblast are seen on April 6, 2022. (Kostyantyn Chernichkin) Emergency services workers search for people amid the rubble in the town of Borodyanka in Kyiv Oblast on April 6, 2022. (Kostyantyn Chernichkin) A woman walks in front of a residential building destroyed by Russian bombing in early March, in the town of Borodyanka in Kyiv Oblast on April 6, 2022. (Kostyantyn Chernichkin) Dmytro Sadofiev goes through his belongings in his kitchen in the town of Borodyanka in Kyiv Oblast on April 6, 2022. The town has suffered from Russian bombing in early March. (Kostyantyn Chernichkin) Locals pass by the remains of an apartment building in the town of Borodyanka in Kyiv Oblast on April 6, 2022. The building was hit by a Russian bomb in early March. (Kostyantyn Chernichkin) A view of a partially destroyed apartment of Dmytro Sadofiev’s daughter in an apartment block that had been hit by Russian bombing in the town of Borodyanka in Kyiv Oblast on April 6, 2022. (Kostyantyn Chernichkin) A local woman carries belongings from the nearly destroyed apartment buildings in the town of Borodyanka in Kyiv Oblast on April 6, 2022. (Kostyantyn Chernichkin) Remains of an apartment building in Borodyanka, a town of Kyiv Oblast, are seen on April 6, 2022. Russia dropped heavy bombs on the city in early March. (Kostyantyn Chernichkin)

Borodyanka, a town of 12,000 people 40 kilometers northwest of Kyiv, has suffered some of the worst destruction seen by any place in Russia's war against Ukraine.

More than 10 apartment buildings in the heart of the town were destroyed by Russia's bombs in early March. Only recently, when Ukraine regained control of Borodyanka, it became possible to start clearing the rubble. A month after the attack, there is little hope to find survivors.

Hundreds of people are expected to be found buried under the rubble.

