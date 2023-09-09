Governor: Russian troops attack Kherson Oblast, killing 1

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops shelled the village of Soniachne in Kherson Oblast, killing a 48-year-old man, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on Sept. 9.

The attack hit residential buildings in the settlement, Prokudin said.

According to the governor, as of 3 p.m. local time, Russia was continuing to shell the area.

Russia launched air and mortar strikes against two settlements in Kherson Oblast the day before, killing three people and wounding another five.

Ukraine liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the Dnipro River’s west bank in November 2022.

Russian forces were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.