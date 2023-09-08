Governor: Russian attacks in Kherson Oblast kill 3, injure 5

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia launched air and mortar strikes against two settlements in Kherson Oblast, killing three people and wounding another five, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on Sept. 8.

Two women and a man aged between 40 and 48 were killed when a guided aerial bomb hit the village of Odradokamianka, according to Prokudin.

The attack wounded four women, with two of them hospitalized in stable condition, the official said on Telegram.

Odradokamianka lies on the Kyiv-controlled west bank of the Dnipro River, some 70 kilometers east of the regional capital, Kherson.

Russian troops also reportedly used mortars to target the village of Vesele, just across the river from occupied Nova Kakhovka.

A 67-year-old man was wounded and hospitalized as a result of the attack, the governor added.

Ukraine liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the Dnipro River’s west bank in November 2022.

Russian forces were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.