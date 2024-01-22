Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Governor: Russian shelling of Kupiansk kills 1, injures 1

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 22, 2024 5:43 PM 1 min read
Archive photo: Main city square with destroyed city council building in Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, on Oct. 8, 2023. (Amadeusz Świerk)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast, killing a person and wounding another one, Oleh Syniehubov, the regional governor, said on Jan. 22.

Kupiansk and other settlements in Kharkiv Oblast suffer from regular Russian attacks due to their proximity to the front line and the border with Russia.

The local authorities are still establishing the identity of the killed Kupiansk resident, according to Syniehubov. At least one resident, a 66-year-old man, is known to have been injured in the shelling.

As a result of the shelling, a civilian car caught fire while an apartment building and a store were also damaged, Syniehubov reported.

Russian shelling of Kupiansk on Jan. 18 hit a multi-story building, killing one person and injuring two more, according to Syniehubov.

Liberated from Russian occupation in September 2022, Kupiansk lies less than ten kilometers from the front line, in a sector where Russia has conducted major offensive operations over the past months.

‘We pushed and they collapsed’: How Ukraine liberated Kharkiv Oblast
VOVCHANSK, Kharkiv Oblast – Three months after its liberation, Vovchansk still bears the scars of Russia’s seven-month-long occupation. A small partly-destroyed concrete bridge leads into a town whose main road is now littered with charred vehicles turned upside down. The local police station, used…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Query


Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
12:52 AM

Batumi shopping centers evacuated amid bomb threats.

Authorities evacuated shoppers at Batumi's Grand Mall, Metro City, Batumi Mall, and Plaza. The official reason for the evacuation was not disclosed, but an employee of Grand Mall said there were rumors of mines planted in the building.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.