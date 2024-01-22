Governor: Russian shelling of Kupiansk kills 1, injures 1

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast, killing a person and wounding another one, Oleh Syniehubov, the regional governor, said on Jan. 22.

Kupiansk and other settlements in Kharkiv Oblast suffer from regular Russian attacks due to their proximity to the front line and the border with Russia.

The local authorities are still establishing the identity of the killed Kupiansk resident, according to Syniehubov. At least one resident, a 66-year-old man, is known to have been injured in the shelling.

As a result of the shelling, a civilian car caught fire while an apartment building and a store were also damaged, Syniehubov reported.

Russian shelling of Kupiansk on Jan. 18 hit a multi-story building, killing one person and injuring two more, according to Syniehubov.

Liberated from Russian occupation in September 2022, Kupiansk lies less than ten kilometers from the front line, in a sector where Russia has conducted major offensive operations over the past months.



