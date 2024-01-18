Skip to content
1 killed, 2 injured in Russian shelling of Kupiansk

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 18, 2024 12:07 PM 1 min read
First responders work at the site of a Russian attack on Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, on the morning of Jan. 18, 2024 (Oleh Syniehubov/Telegram). 
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck the town of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast on the morning of Jan. 18, hitting a multi-story building, killing one person and injuring two more, oblast governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

According to Syniehubov, one 57-year-old woman was killed, while two men aged 57 and 61 were injured. The governor added that emergency services were continuing to inspect fallen debris.

Apart from Kupiansk, other settlements in Kharkiv Oblast, as well as the Chuhuiv, Bohodukhivskyi, and Kharkiv districts, came under attack over the past day.

The last two missile attacks happened on Jan. 17 around 10.30 p.m. on the town of Chuhuiv, damaging an educational center and killing one person.

Liberated from Russian occupation in September 2022, Kupiansk lies less than ten kilometers from the front line, in a sector where Russia has conducted major offensive operations over the past months.

Due to its proximity to the Russian border, Kharkiv Oblast is subjected to near-daily attacks.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
