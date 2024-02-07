Skip to content
Governor: Russian drone strike in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injures 2

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 7, 2024 4:42 PM 1 min read
The car damaged in a Russian drone strike on the Marhanets community in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast that injured two people on Feb. 7, 2024. (Serhii Lysak/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian drone struck a car in the Marhanets community in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, wounding two people, Serhii Lysak, the regional governor, reported on Feb. 7.

Marhanets is part of the region's Nikopol district, which is subjected to near-daily Russian attacks due to its proximity to the Russian-occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

A 60-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man suffered injuries when the Russian drone dropped explosives on their car, according to Lysak.

“Fortunately, nothing threatens their lives. However, the shock they experienced will not pass soon,” Lysak said on Telegram.

Russia launched another large-scale attack against Ukrainian cities early in the morning, targeting Kyiv, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv oblasts.

At least five people were killed and around 50 injured in various regions as of 2:30 p.m. local time. The numbers may still rise as rescue operations are ongoing.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukrainian defenses shot down two Shahed "kamikaze" drones, Lysak said. The buildings and cars of a utility company were damaged by drones and falling debris.

Russia launches large-scale missile, drone attack against Ukraine
Russia launched another large-scale attack against Ukrainian cities early in the morning on Feb. 7. Kyiv, Lviv, Mykolaiv, and Kharkiv oblasts were among those targeted, according to the latest information.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
