Russia launches large-scale missile, drone attack against Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia launched another large-scale attack against Ukrainian cities early in the morning on Feb. 7. Kyiv, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv oblasts were targeted.

One person was killed and 11 injured in various regions as of 9:30 a.m. local time.

Explosions rocked the skies above Kyiv, according to Kyiv Independent journalists on the ground.

First responders were called to the capital's Dniprovskyi district following the reports of explosions. At least three people were injured there, two of whom were hospitalized, Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported.

Klitschko reported that two high-voltage lines in the Dniprovskyi district were damaged by missile debris.

In the Holosiivskyi district, cars and a car repair shop caught on fire, Klitschko said, adding that first responders are on their way to contain it.

A fire broke out also in an 18-story building in the district, resulting in at least six people injured and hospitalized, including a pregnant woman, according to the mayor.

He also said that some residents on the eastern bank side of the city are experiencing power outages, later adding that the heating infrastructure was damaged in that area.

Kyiv Independent journalists reported temporary problems with the water supply on the western bank side of the city.

The aftermath of a Russian attack against Kyiv on Feb. 7, 2024. (State Emergency Service/Telegram) The aftermath of a Russian attack against Kyiv on Feb. 7, 2024. (State Emergency Service/Telegram)

Meanwhile, Lviv Oblast Governor Maksym Kozytskyi said via his official Telegram page that cruise missiles were maneuvering between Lviv, Ternopil, and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts.

Several explosions were heard in Drohobych, located some 77 kilometers south of Lviv, the regional center. There were no reports of casualties or damages in the city.

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Suniehubov reported that Russian forces struck Kharkiv at least four times at around 6 a.m. local time.

According to the governor, the attack targeted the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv, dealing damage to a non-residential building.

A 52-year-old woman suffered light injuries but did not require hospitalization.

The State Emergency Service later reported that one more person was injured in Kharkiv.

Mykolaiv Oblast was attacked both by air-launched missiles and Shahed-type drones. Around 20 residential buildings were damaged in Mykolaiv, Governor Vitalii Kim said.

It was initially reported that one person was injured in the attack against Mykolaiv. Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych later reported that the man injured in the attack died due to his injuries.

According to the governor, a fire started in an underground section of an underground gas pipeline.

"In addition, a technical structure was damaged, and a fire broke out on the territory of the infrastructure facility," he said, adding that first responders are putting out the fire.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukrainian defenses shot down two Shahed "kamikaze" drones, Governor Serhii Lysak said. Buildings and cars of a utility company were damaged by drones and falling debris.

A fire broke out but was quickly extinguished by emergency services. No casualties were reported in the oblast.

Warsaw said that Polish and allied aircraft were scrambled following the Russian strike. The Polish Air Force sent their jets into the air also during previous mass missile strikes.

This was not the first attack of such scale during this winter. Russia carried out a number of massive attacks in the past weeks and months, most notably on Dec. 29, 2023, Jan. 2, and Jan. 23.