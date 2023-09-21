Governor: Russian attacks in Kherson Oblast kill 5, injure 10

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched multiple strikes against Kherson Oblast on Sept. 21, killing five civilians and wounding another 10, reported Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

Most recently, Russian troops hit the village of Bilozerka near Kherson, claiming one person’s life and injuring two more people, according to the report.

Bilozerka lies on the Kyiv-controlled west bank of the Dnipro River, some 10 kilometers west of the regional capital.

Earlier the same day, Prokudin said that Russia had struck the village of Kizomys overnight with incendiary ammunition. Three private households and outbuildings were damaged in the strike.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the Dnipro River’s west bank in November 2022.

Russian forces were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.