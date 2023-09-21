Russia launches mass wave of missile attacks, 2 killed, 26 injured

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia launched a mass wave of missile attacks on Ukraine early on the morning of Sept. 21, killing two people and injuring at least 26 others.

Air raid alerts were activated at around 4:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. in many Ukrainian oblasts and in the city of Kyiv, where the downing of missiles by air defense systems caused debris to fall across the city, Kyiv City Military Administration said.

Over 20 Russian missiles were shot down over the city, the administration later added.

Seven people were wounded in the capital, including a child, in the Darnytskyi district after debris caused a fire at a gas station and damaged a residential building, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported.

In Kyiv Oblast, two casualties have been reported as a result of falling debris, according to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.

In Cherkasy Oblast, a rescue operation was ongoing after a rocket hit the center of Cherkasy, Governor Ihor Taburets reported.

The Interior Ministry said that a hotel had been hit. Taburets said nine people were injured, two of whom were seriously injured, at 9:00 a.m. local time.

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said that Kharkiv was targeted with six missiles at around 6 a.m., leaving two men injured. The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office later updated the number of injured to three men.

Three missiles hit warehouses in Drohobych in Lviv Oblast, setting fire to the buildings, governor Maksym Kozytsky said. He had no information about casualties.

In Rivne, a strike hit a service station, Rivne Oblast Governor Vitaliy Koval reported.

In Kherson, an earlier attack at around 3:40 a.m. hit a dormitory building, killing two men aged 29 and 41, and injuring five others, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.