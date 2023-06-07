Governor: Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast kill 2 people over past 24 hours

This audio is created with AI assistance

Two people were killed by Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast over the past 24 hours, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on June 7.

According to Kyrylenko, one person was killed in the village of Torske by shelling.

Another person was killed in the village of Pivnichne. Five buildings in the community were also damaged.

Multiple other settlements were hit by shelling and the city of Avdiivka was targeted by rocket fire, Kyrylenko wrote.

A total of 1,551 people have been killed in Donetsk Oblast since the start of the full-scale invasion, while 3,653 people have sustained injuries of varying degrees of severity.

However, the actual numbers are much higher, since it is currently impossible to calculate casualties in occupied Volnovakha and Mariupol.