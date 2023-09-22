Governor: Russia hits Kremenchuk, casualties reported

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched a missile attack against Kremenchuk, Poltava Oblast, killing and injuring civilians, Governor Dmytro Lunin reported on Sept. 22.

Air defenses shot down one missile over Kremenchuk, but civilian infrastructure was hit, Lunin said, without mentioning the total amount of missiles Russia launched at the city.

No information is available yet on the exact number of casualties in the attack. First responders are working on the site, the official said, adding that more details will follow.

Explosions were heard in Kremenchuk at around 5:30 p.m. local time, Ukrainian news outlet Suspilne reported.

Kremenchuk, home to 219,000 people, lies several hundred kilometers away from the front lines and some 330 kilometers south of Kyiv.