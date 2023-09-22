Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Governor: Russia hits Kremenchuk, casualties reported

by Dinara Khalilova September 22, 2023 6:48 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched a missile attack against Kremenchuk, Poltava Oblast, killing and injuring civilians, Governor Dmytro Lunin reported on Sept. 22.

Air defenses shot down one missile over Kremenchuk, but civilian infrastructure was hit, Lunin said, without mentioning the total amount of missiles Russia launched at the city.

No information is available yet on the exact number of casualties in the attack. First responders are working on the site, the official said, adding that more details will follow.

Explosions were heard in Kremenchuk at around 5:30 p.m. local time, Ukrainian news outlet Suspilne reported.

Kremenchuk, home to 219,000 people, lies several hundred kilometers away from the front lines and some 330 kilometers south of Kyiv.

Russian forces strike Kremenchuk on anniversary of Amstor shopping mall attack
Russian troops targeted Kremenchuk on June 27 with the same missiles that hit local shopping mall Amstor exactly a year ago, according to Poltava Oblast Governor Dmytro Lunin. The Kremenchuk shopping mall attack killed more than 20 people and injured 59.
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Author: Dinara Khalilova
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
