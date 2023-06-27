Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian forces strike Kremenchuk on anniversary of Amstor shopping mall attack

by Dinara Khalilova June 27, 2023 3:09 PM 2 min read
A civilian stands near the shopping mall targeted by a Russian missile strike in Kremenchuk, Poltava Oblast, on June 28, 2022. (Narciso Contreras/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops targeted Kremenchuk on June 27 with the same missiles that hit local shopping mall Amstor exactly a year ago, according to Poltava Oblast Governor Dmytro Lunin. The Kremenchuk shopping mall attack killed more than 20 people and injured 59.

Today’s missile strike hit a dacha (country house) neighborhood in the Kremenchuk district, said Lunin. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

On June 27, 2022, a Russian Soviet-era Kh-22 missile carrying over 900 kilograms of explosives struck the Amstor shopping mall in Kremenchuk.

At the moment of the attack, more than 1,000 people were inside the building, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Russian Defense Ministry claimed that its military struck warehouses with Western-provided weaponry next to the shopping mall and alleged detonation of ammunition purportedly caused a fire in the mall. Moscow also falsely claimed that the mall “was not working” then.

Zelensky said the strike was deliberate, calling it “one of the most daring terrorist acts in European history.”

Foreign leaders also condemned Russia’s shopping mall attack, emphasizing that indiscriminate attacks on innocent civilians constitute a war crime.

Kremenchuk, home to 219,000 people, lies several hundred kilometers away from the frontlines and some 330 kilometers south of Kyiv.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
