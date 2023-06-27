Russian forces strike Kremenchuk on anniversary of Amstor shopping mall attack

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops targeted Kremenchuk on June 27 with the same missiles that hit local shopping mall Amstor exactly a year ago, according to Poltava Oblast Governor Dmytro Lunin. The Kremenchuk shopping mall attack killed more than 20 people and injured 59.

Today’s missile strike hit a dacha (country house) neighborhood in the Kremenchuk district, said Lunin. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

On June 27, 2022, a Russian Soviet-era Kh-22 missile carrying over 900 kilograms of explosives struck the Amstor shopping mall in Kremenchuk.

At the moment of the attack, more than 1,000 people were inside the building, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Russian Defense Ministry claimed that its military struck warehouses with Western-provided weaponry next to the shopping mall and alleged detonation of ammunition purportedly caused a fire in the mall. Moscow also falsely claimed that the mall “was not working” then.

Zelensky said the strike was deliberate, calling it “one of the most daring terrorist acts in European history.”

Foreign leaders also condemned Russia’s shopping mall attack, emphasizing that indiscriminate attacks on innocent civilians constitute a war crime.

Kremenchuk, home to 219,000 people, lies several hundred kilometers away from the frontlines and some 330 kilometers south of Kyiv.