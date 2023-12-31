Skip to content
Edit post

Governor: Critical infrastructure facility on fire in Kyiv Oblast after drone attack

by Asami Terajima December 31, 2023 12:47 PM 2 min read
Remain of Shahed 136 drone at an exhibition showing remains of missiles and drones that Russia used to attack Kyiv on May 12, 2023, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Oleksii Samsonov /Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Fire erupted in the premises of an unidentified critical infrastructure site in Kyiv Oblast after a Russian drone attack, regional governor Ruslan Kravchenko reported on Dec. 31.

The fire broke out in an open area due to the falling debris from a drone shot down by air defense, but it was extinguished quickly, according to Kravchenko.

The governor added that there were no civilian casualties nor damage to residential buildings.

"Even on the eve of the New Year, the enemy (Russia) continues to carry out terrorist attacks," Kravchenko wrote on Facebook.

Russian forces launched 49 Shahed-136/131 drones overnight, mostly targeting civilian, military, and infrastructure infrastructure in front-line regions – such as Kharkiv, Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, according to the Air Force.

Twenty-one drones were downed by air defense, it added.Russia launched drones from Russian-occupied Crimea, Krasnodar Krai in the lowermost part of Russia, and Russia’s Kursk Oblast, above Ukraine’s Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts.

In addition to attack drones, Russian forces also struck Kharkiv with six S-300 missiles, with local authorities reporting 28 wounded.

Earlier on Dec. 29, Russian forces launched a mass drone and missile attack on multiple Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, killing over 40 people.

The capital suffered the deadliest attack since the full-scale war, with the local authorities reporting 19 killed.

Ukraine war latest: Russia’s largest air attack on Ukraine kills 30, injures over 160
Russia unleashed its largest air attack on Ukraine on Dec. 29, targeting multiple Ukrainian regions with 158 missiles and drones. The attack killed 30 people and injured over 160 as of 7:30 p.m., according to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: Asami Terajima
Comments

9:43 PM

Pope calls to pray for ‘martyred Ukrainian people.’

"Let us not cease to pray for the peoples who suffer from wars: for the martyred Ukrainian people, for the Palestinian and Israeli peoples, for the people of Sudan and for many others," Pope Francis said on Dec. 31 in the Vatican.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
6:12 AM

Russia shells 7 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked seven communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Dec. 30, firing 37 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.
2:58 AM

US: Ordinary Russians also bear the brunt of this war.

During an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council in response to an alleged attack in Belgorod, U.S. official John Kelley stated that "ordinary Russian civilians are also bearing the brunt of the Kremlin’s brutal war."
2:01 AM

Russia launches second attack against Kharkiv.

Russia launched a drone attack against downtown Kharkiv on Dec. 31, just hours after a previous attack injured 26 people and damaged civilian infrastructure, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced on Telegram.
12:55 AM

Update: Casualties from Russian attack on Kharkiv rises to 26.

Russian forces attacked downtown Kharkiv on Dec. 30, injuring 26 people, the regional prosecutor's office reported. Among those injured are two boys, aged 14 and 16, and a foreign journalist. Previous reporting stated that only 20 civilians were injured.
