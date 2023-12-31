Governor: Critical infrastructure facility on fire in Kyiv Oblast after drone attack

This audio is created with AI assistance

Fire erupted in the premises of an unidentified critical infrastructure site in Kyiv Oblast after a Russian drone attack, regional governor Ruslan Kravchenko reported on Dec. 31.

The fire broke out in an open area due to the falling debris from a drone shot down by air defense, but it was extinguished quickly, according to Kravchenko.

The governor added that there were no civilian casualties nor damage to residential buildings.

"Even on the eve of the New Year, the enemy (Russia) continues to carry out terrorist attacks," Kravchenko wrote on Facebook.

Russian forces launched 49 Shahed-136/131 drones overnight, mostly targeting civilian, military, and infrastructure infrastructure in front-line regions – such as Kharkiv, Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, according to the Air Force.

Twenty-one drones were downed by air defense, it added.Russia launched drones from Russian-occupied Crimea, Krasnodar Krai in the lowermost part of Russia, and Russia’s Kursk Oblast, above Ukraine’s Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts.

In addition to attack drones, Russian forces also struck Kharkiv with six S-300 missiles, with local authorities reporting 28 wounded.

Earlier on Dec. 29, Russian forces launched a mass drone and missile attack on multiple Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, killing over 40 people.

The capital suffered the deadliest attack since the full-scale war, with the local authorities reporting 19 killed.