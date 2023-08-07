Governor: 1 killed, 1 injured in Russian shelling of Nikopol

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops repeatedly shelled the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Aug. 7, killing a 36-year-old man and injuring an elderly resident, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

Houses, farm buildings, cars, a gas pipeline, and power lines were damaged in the city, the governor added.

Nikopol, home to over 115,000 residents, has been constantly shelled by the Russian army, regularly resulting in casualties among the civilian population.

The city sits across the Dnipro River from the Russian-controlled Enerhodar in neighboring Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Europe's biggest nuclear power plant, located in Enerhodar, has been occupied by Russian forces since March 4, 2022.

Nikopol lies on the bank of the Kakhovka Reservoir, which dried up after Russian forces destroyed the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant's dam on June 6.