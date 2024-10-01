Germany's Scholz hoping for phone call with Putin, Zeit reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is hoping to speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone for the first time in almost two years, the German newspaper Zeit reported on Oct. 1.

Citing sources in "government circles," the outlet said an official request to the Kremlin has not yet been made, but Berlin plans to make it happen in the run-up to the G20 meeting in Brazil in November.

Zeit did not report what Scholz plans to discuss with Putin.

Scholz last spoke with Putin in December 2022, the same year the leaders of the U.S., France, and the U.K. last had direct contact.

Initially a hesitant partner, Germany has become Ukraine's second-largest military donor after the U.S.

On Sept. 4, Scholz said that Germany ordered an additional 17 IRIS-T air defense systems for Ukraine, Bloomberg reported. By 2026, Ukraine should receive 24 IRIS-T systems from Germany — 12 of medium-range versions and 12 short-range.

But amid ongoing discussions among Ukraine's Western allies about using their weapons to strike deep inside Russia, Scholz continues to insist Berlin will not grant Kyiv permission to use its Taurus missiles to do so.

President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Scholz on Sept. 23 on the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly in New York City.

Shortly before the meeting, Scholz reaffirmed Berlin's refusal to allow Ukraine to use German weapons to strike targets within Russia.

"Germany will not lift any restrictions," Scholz said in response to queries from reporters regarding long-range strikes in Russia.

"This does not depend on my personal attitude. We will not do that, and we have good reasons for that."

Scholz said his position would not change even if the U.S. lifts restrictions, and said that Germany aims to "focus on what really helps and what is needed" in terms of supporting Ukraine.