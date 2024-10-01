The Kyiv Independent launches YouTube series
Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Olaf Scholz, Vladimir Putin, Germany, Russia, Ukraine
Edit post

Germany's Scholz hoping for phone call with Putin, Zeit reports

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 1, 2024 2:37 PM 2 min read
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz addresses a "Jobturbo" meeting on labour issues in Berlin on September 30, 2024 (SCHWARZ / AFP)
This audio is created with AI assistance

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is hoping to speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone for the first time in almost two years, the German newspaper Zeit reported on Oct. 1.

Citing sources in "government circles," the outlet said an official request to the Kremlin has not yet been made, but Berlin plans to make it happen in the run-up to the G20 meeting in Brazil in November.

Zeit did not report what Scholz plans to discuss with Putin.

Scholz last spoke with Putin in December 2022, the same year the leaders of the U.S., France, and the U.K. last had direct contact.

Initially a hesitant partner, Germany has become Ukraine's second-largest military donor after the U.S.

On Sept. 4, Scholz said that Germany ordered an additional 17 IRIS-T air defense systems for Ukraine, Bloomberg reported. By 2026, Ukraine should receive 24 IRIS-T systems from Germany — 12 of medium-range versions and 12 short-range.

But amid ongoing discussions among Ukraine's Western allies about using their weapons to strike deep inside Russia, Scholz continues to insist Berlin will not grant Kyiv permission to use its Taurus missiles to do so.

President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Scholz on Sept. 23 on the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly in New York City.

Shortly before the meeting, Scholz reaffirmed Berlin's refusal to allow Ukraine to use German weapons to strike targets within Russia.

"Germany will not lift any restrictions," Scholz said in response to queries from reporters regarding long-range strikes in Russia.

"This does not depend on my personal attitude. We will not do that, and we have good reasons for that."

Scholz said his position would not change even if the U.S. lifts restrictions, and said that Germany aims to "focus on what really helps and what is needed" in terms of supporting Ukraine.

‘It’s personal’ — Why Germany still refuses to send Taurus missiles to Ukraine
While Washington and London are facing pressure to allow Ukraine to strike targets deep inside Russia using the Western-made missiles already in the country, Berlin declines to even provide such missiles. “Germany has made a clear decision about what we will do and what we will not do. This decisio…
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

6:23 AM

Reversing recent rhetoric, Trump says he 'likes' Zelensky.

Repeating similar comments made at a joint press conference in advance of their meeting, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump told the Washington Post that he liked President Volodymyr Zelensky "because during the impeachment hoax…he could have said he didn't know the (conversation) was taped…But instead of grandstanding and saying, 'Yes, I felt threatened,' he said, 'He did absolutely nothing wrong.'"
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.