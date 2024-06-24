Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Germany, European allies, State Border Guard, Western aid
Germany supplies Ukraine with over 40 trucks for border guards on front line

by Kateryna Hodunova June 24, 2024 7:11 PM 1 min read
Germany delivered 41 trucks for Ukrainian border guards serving on the front line, German Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Jaeger announced on June 24, 2024. (Martin Jaeger/Twitter)
Germany provided Ukraine with 41 trucks for Ukrainian border guards serving on the front line, German Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Jaeger announced on June 24.

"Germany stands with Ukraine. Forty-one Mercedes Arocs trucks will help State Border Guard Service units provide logistics at the front," Jaeger wrote on Twitter.

"This is another way Germany is contributing to Ukraine's defense against the Russian aggressor."

Initially a hesitant partner, Berlin has become Ukraine's second-largest military donor after the U.S.

Germany announced a new military aid package for Ukraine in mid-June that included HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, infantry fighting vehicles, and Leopard tanks.

The package also included IRIS-T air defense systems and tens of thousands rounds of 155 mm ammunition.

Berlin also planned to up its military aid to Ukraine by another 3.8 billion euros ($4.13 billion) in 2024, Reuters reported on May 21, citing an undisclosed source.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz yet is still against sending long-range Taurus missiles because he fears the move will draw Germany into the war.

Scholz says his party’s support for Ukraine is connected to its declining popularity
Many voters do not agree with the government’s support for Ukraine and sanctions against Russia, which is “also reflected by the election results,” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
11:09 AM

EU Council announces 14th round of sanctions against Russia.

The new package adds 116 individuals and entities to the sanctions list, and adds a number of additional measures, including the prohibition for any EU facilities to be involved in the transshipment of Russian liquified natural gas (LNG) to any third-party countries.
