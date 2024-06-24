Germany supplies Ukraine with over 40 trucks for border guards on front line

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Germany provided Ukraine with 41 trucks for Ukrainian border guards serving on the front line, German Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Jaeger announced on June 24.

"Germany stands with Ukraine. Forty-one Mercedes Arocs trucks will help State Border Guard Service units provide logistics at the front," Jaeger wrote on Twitter.

"This is another way Germany is contributing to Ukraine's defense against the Russian aggressor."

Initially a hesitant partner, Berlin has become Ukraine's second-largest military donor after the U.S.

Germany announced a new military aid package for Ukraine in mid-June that included HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, infantry fighting vehicles, and Leopard tanks.

The package also included IRIS-T air defense systems and tens of thousands rounds of 155 mm ammunition.

Berlin also planned to up its military aid to Ukraine by another 3.8 billion euros ($4.13 billion) in 2024, Reuters reported on May 21, citing an undisclosed source.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz yet is still against sending long-range Taurus missiles because he fears the move will draw Germany into the war.