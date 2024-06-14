Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit released its new documentary, “He Came Back”. The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel.
Watch now
Germany announces new military aid package for Ukraine, including HIMARS, Leopards

by Chris York and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 14, 2024 5:08 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian military conducts training on Leopard 2 tanks at the test site on May 14, 2023, in Ukraine. Kyiv received tanks as part of international military assistance programs to help defend itself against the ongoing Russian invasion. (Serhii Mykhalchuk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Germany has announced a new military aid package for Ukraine that includes three HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, 20 Marder infantry fighting vehicles, and 10 Leopard main battle tanks, the country's defense ministry announced on June 14.

The package also includes two IRIS-T air defense systems, 21,000 rounds of 155 mm ammunition, and two Beaver bridge-laying vehicles.

Berlin announced last month that it planned to up its military aid to Ukraine by another 3.8 billion euros ($4.13 billion) in 2024, Reuters reported on May 21, citing an undisclosed source.

The news agency confirmed an earlier article by the tabloid Bild, which also said that the sum of over 7 billion euros, previously approved by Germany's parliament for this year, has been almost entirely allocated to various projects.

As only around 300 million euros (roughly $325 million) were left for additional weapons or ammunition purchases, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius had requested the additional funds with the backing of Finance Minister Christian Lindner, Bild reported.

Initially a hesitant partner, Berlin has become Ukraine's second-largest military donor after the U.S., although German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is still reluctant to supply some key capabilities, namely Taurus long-range missiles.

Authors: Chris York, The Kyiv Independent news desk
