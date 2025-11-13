Amid renewed Russia threat, Germany prepares new conscription model ahead of potential draft return in 2026

Germany is preparing to reintroduce compulsory military service under a new model agreed by the country's main political parties during joint consultations on Nov. 13, Tagesschau reported, citing ARD's Berlin bureau. A formal press conference is expected later on Nov. 13.

According to ARD, beginning in 2026, all 18-year-old men will be required to complete a mandatory questionnaire assessing their motivation and physical fitness for military duty.

Medical evaluations will also begin next year for those born in 2008 or later, gradually expanding to the entire age group.

The proposed model starts with voluntary enlistment but includes provisions for an "emergency draft" if the number of volunteers falls short. In such a case, the Bundestag may authorize limited conscription via a draft lottery, but only as a last resort.

Tagesschau reports that Germany plans to expand its regular armed forces to around 260,000 active personnel, up from approximately 183,000 today. An additional 200,000 reservists are also planned and expected to be reached primarily through the new conscription system.

The agreement marks a significant shift in Germany’s defense policy, prompted by Russia’s war in Ukraine and the broader threat to European security.

Military conscription in Germany was suspended in 2011, but it remained legally possible under the country’s Basic Law.

The groundwork for the current reform was laid in June 2024, when Defense Minister Boris Pistorius publicly presented his vision for a "new military service".

"Russia is threatening the European security order. According to military experts, Russia could be capable of attacking NATO territory within five to eight years. Germany and its allies must be able to deter such aggression. The message to potential aggressors must be: We are well-prepared. We are ready to defend ourselves. Don’t even think about it," reads a statement on the official Bundestag website.

The agreement follows months of negotiation between the Social Democratic Party (SPD) and the Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU). Pistorius initially advocated for a purely voluntary model. However, CDU/CSU leaders insisted on mechanisms to ensure sufficient enlistment.