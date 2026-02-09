KI logo
Europe

Germany indicts Ukrainian national over alleged Russian-backed sabotage plot

2 min read
Avatar
by Martin Fornusek
Germany indicts Ukrainian national over alleged Russian-backed sabotage plot
The lettering "Polizei" can be seen on a police car in Bad Griesbach im Rottal (Bavaria) on August 30, 2025. (Matthias Balk/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Germany has indicted a Ukrainian national in connection with an alleged Russia-orchestrated plot to mail explosive parcels across Europe, Reuters reported on Feb. 9, citing German prosecutors.

The suspect, identified as Yevhen B., was detained in Switzerland in May 2025 and extradited to Germany in December.

He and two other Ukrainians, Vladyslav T. and Daniil B., are suspected of sending parcels containing GPS trackers from Cologne in Germany to Ukraine in March 2025 to map logistics routes for future sabotage attacks on behalf of Russian intelligence.

The routes would then be used to dispatch incendiary devices, which would ignite in Germany or somewhere along the way in Ukraine, German prosecutors said, according to Reuters.

Become a member – go ad‑free

The news comes amid Western warnings about Moscow's escalating hybrid warfare targeting European countries, aimed at sowing chaos and disrupting support for Ukraine.

Authorities say Russian intelligence services often recruit Ukrainian nationals for sabotage operations, offering quick cash in return.

In January, Poland charged four Ukrainians and a Russian citizen for allegedly planning to send incendiary devices and explosives to various Western countries, including the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Lithuania.

Russia is believed to be responsible for a fire that broke out in July 2024 in an airport hub run by the DHL courier in Leipzig, Germany. A flammable package was reportedly sent by plane from Lithuania and marked for delivery to a fake address in Birmingham, U.K.

Become a member – go ad‑free

read also

Ukraine to open 10 weapons export centers in Europe in 2026 in major wartime policy shift
Zelensky also announced the upcoming production of Ukrainian drones in Germany.
The Kyiv IndependentLinda Hourani
UkraineRussiaSabotageHybrid warfare
Avatar
Martin Fornusek

Reporter

Martin Fornusek is a reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in international and regional politics, history, and disinformation. Based in Lviv, Martin often reports on international politics, with a focus on analyzing developments related to Ukraine and Russia. His career in journalism began in 2021 after graduating from Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, earning a Master's degree in Conflict and Democracy Studies. Martin has been invited to speak on Times Radio, France 24, Czech Television, and Radio Free Europe. He speaks English, Czech, and Ukrainian.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Monday, February 9
Show More

Editors' Picks