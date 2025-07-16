Latvian prime minister on Trump's NATO deal and new Russia sanctions

The Kyiv Independent's Deputy Chief Editor Oleksiy Sorokin spoke with Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa during her visit to Kyiv on July 15, following U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of his deal with NATO to arm Ukraine and his threat to impose severe sanctions on Russia if it doesn't reach a peace deal with Ukraine within the next 50 days. They also discussed the EU's new sanctions on Russia, Latvia's ongoing support for Ukraine, and its upcoming parliamentary elections.