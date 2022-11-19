Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
German Embassy: Gepard anti-aircraft guns help Ukraine take down Iranian drones

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 19, 2022 1:42 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has received 30 Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns from Germany since Russia started its full-scale invasion in February, German Embassy in Ukraine said on Nov. 19.

“Gepard has become an effective weapon against Iranian Shahed-136 drones. It is used to protect Ukrainian critical infrastructure,” the embassy tweeted.

There hasn't been a separate confirmation of this by the Ukrainian armed forces.

The German government said in early November it had provided 30 Dingo armored vehicles, missiles for IRIS-T air defense systems previously provided to Ukraine, four more anti-drone sensors and jammers, five heavy-duty M1070 Oshkosh semi-trailers, and one forklift.

On Oct. 25, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said his country would provide Ukraine with two additional MARS II multiple-launch rocket systems and four howitzers.

At the same time, Germany has been refusing to provide Ukraine with battle tanks that Ukrainian officials have repeatedly asked for.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

