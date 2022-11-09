Germany gives Ukraine IRIS-T missiles, Dingo armored vehicles.
November 9, 2022 9:02 pm
The German government said it had provided 30 Dingo armored vehicles, missiles for IRIS-T air defense systems previously provided to Ukraine, four more anti-drone sensors and jammers, five heavy-duty M1070 Oshkosh semi-trailers and one forklift. On Oct. 25, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said his country would provide Ukraine with two additional MARS II multiple-launch rocket systems and four howitzers.
