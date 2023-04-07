General Staff: Ukraine downs Russian Su-25 aircraft in Donetsk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported destroying a Russian Su-25 jet, a Soviet-era close air support aircraft, on April 7.

The Su-25 aircraft was shot down near Marinka, a town some 30 kilometers from the city of Donetsk, occupied by Russia since 2014.

Marinka was largely destroyed as a result of Russia’s full-scale invasion, with no civilians living in the town since November last year.

Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk Oblast is the site of the war’s fiercest fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces as Russia seeks to occupy the entire region.

Earlier on April 7, the General Staff said Russia had lost 306 airplanes since the beginning of its all-out war against Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.