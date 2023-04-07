Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
General Staff: Ukraine downs Russian Su-25 aircraft in Donetsk Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 7, 2023 3:33 PM 1 min read
A Russian Air Forces officer poses for a photo at the Sukhoi SU-25 SM (NATO reporting name: Frogfoot) jet aircraft during the MAKS-2021 International Aviation and Space Salon on July 21, 2021, outside of Moscow, Russia. (Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported destroying a Russian Su-25 jet, a Soviet-era close air support aircraft, on April 7.

The Su-25 aircraft was shot down near Marinka, a town some 30 kilometers from the city of Donetsk, occupied by Russia since 2014.

Marinka was largely destroyed as a result of Russia’s full-scale invasion, with no civilians living in the town since November last year.  

Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk Oblast is the site of the war’s fiercest fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces as Russia seeks to occupy the entire region.

Earlier on April 7, the General Staff said Russia had lost 306 airplanes since the beginning of its all-out war against Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

Ukraine needs Western aircraft to put an end to massacre of civilians, achieve victory
Russia’s air force has proven insufficiently effective when it comes to crushing Ukrainian resistance. Despite heavily outnumbering Ukraine’s air force, Russia has failed to achieve total air supremacy, with the skies over Ukraine still being contested. And yet there is one aspect in which Russia’s…
Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
