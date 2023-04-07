General Staff: Russia has lost 177,110 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 7 that Russia had lost 177,110 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 480 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,633 tanks, 7,016 armored fighting vehicles, 5,587 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,722 artillery systems, 533 multiple launch rocket systems, 281 air defense systems, 306 airplanes, 292 helicopters, 2,291 drones, and 18 boats.