General Staff: Russia has lost 253,290 troops in Ukraine

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 12 that Russia had lost 253,290 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 510 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,295 tanks, 8,324 armored fighting vehicles, 7,523 vehicles and fuel tanks, 5,053 artillery systems, 713 multiple launch rocket systems, 472 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 313 helicopters, 4,201 drones, and 18 boats.