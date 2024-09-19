General Staff: Russia has lost 638,140 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 638,140 troops since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 19.

This number includes 1,130 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,705 tanks, 17,093 armored fighting vehicles, 24,839 vehicles and fuel tanks, 18,177 artillery systems, 1,189 multiple launch rocket systems, 947 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 15417 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.