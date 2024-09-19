The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Dare to Ukraine logo Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russian losses, Russian troops, Russian armed forces, War, Russia
Edit post

General Staff: Russia has lost 638,140 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk September 19, 2024 8:38 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers of a mortar unit fire a mortar in the direction of Toretsk, Ukraine on Aug. 18, 2024. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 638,140 troops since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 19.

This number includes 1,130 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,705 tanks, 17,093 armored fighting vehicles, 24,839 vehicles and fuel tanks, 18,177 artillery systems, 1,189 multiple launch rocket systems, 947 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 15417 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

‘They attack with quantity:’ With Ukrainian soldiers desperately defending Pokrovsk
Editor’s note: In accordance with the security protocols of the Ukrainian military, soldiers featured in this story are identified by first names and callsigns only. POKROVSK DISTRICT, Donetsk Oblast – Marked by wide plumes of gray smoke on the horizon, the open fields stretching out southeast of t…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.