General Staff: Russia has lost 929,000 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 929,000 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 10.

The number includes 1,420 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,579 tanks, 22,033 armored fighting vehicles, 43,514 vehicles and fuel tanks, 25,982 artillery systems, 1,359 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,127 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 335 helicopters, 32,078 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.