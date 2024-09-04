General Staff: Russia has lost 620,350 troops since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russia has lost 620,350 troops since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 4.

This number includes 1,390 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,618 tanks, 16,848 armored fighting vehicles, 24,007 vehicles and fuel tanks, 17,694 artillery systems, 1,177 multiple launch rocket systems, 940 air defense systems, 368 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 14,573 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.