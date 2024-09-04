The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
General Staff: Russia has lost 620,350 troops since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk September 4, 2024 8:29 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian servicemen of the 43rd Artillery Brigade fire self-propelled artillery 2S7 Pion toward Russian positions in an undisclosed area in the Pokrovsk district, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Aug. 8, 2024. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Roman Pilipey / AFP via Getty Images) 
Russia has lost 620,350 troops since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 4.

This number includes 1,390 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,618 tanks, 16,848 armored fighting vehicles, 24,007 vehicles and fuel tanks, 17,694 artillery systems, 1,177 multiple launch rocket systems, 940 air defense systems, 368 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 14,573 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine’s deep drone strikes aim to break Russia’s war machine, sow discontent
Just before sunrise on an otherwise sleepy weekend evening, a Russian eyewitness of Ukraine’s kamikaze drone attack on the Kashira Power Plant near Moscow appeared shocked, unleashing an expletive-laden tirade with his wife alongside. “They f***g attacked the power plant! Wow, honey!” he said in a…
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Several Ukrainian ministers submit resignations amid reports of government reshuffle.

Strategic Industries Minister Alexander Kamyshin, Justice Minister Denys Maliuska, Ecology Minister Ruslan Strilets, and Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna submitted their resignations to the Ukrainian parliament, Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk reported on Sept 3.
