General Staff: Russia has lost 559,090 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 559,090 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 14

This number includes 1,320 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8206 tanks, 15811 armored fighting vehicles, 20538 vehicles and fuel tanks, 15262 artillery systems, 1,119 multiple launch rocket systems, 890 air defense systems, 361 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 12,108 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.