Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 7, injure 29 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least seven people and injured at least 29 over the past day, regional authorities said on July 13.

Ukrainian forces shot down four out of the five Shahed-type drones launched by Russia overnight, Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk reported.

Another drone entered the airspace of Belarusian Homel Oblast bordering Ukraine's Chernihiv and Kyiv oblasts, he added.

Mobile fire groups were involved in repelling the air attacks. The drones were intercepted over Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts.

Russia targeted a total of eight Ukrainian oblasts over the past day — Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv, Luhansk, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, and Donetsk. Casualties were reported in the latter three regions.

In Donetsk Oblast, four people were killed and nine others injured in the town of Myrnohrad, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

A Russian attack on the town of Kostiantynivka killed two civilians and injured three, damaging an industrial facility, the governor said. Seven more people suffered injuries in Lyman and three others in Chasiv Yar, Leonidivka, and Novomykolaivka, he added.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 14 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson. One person was killed, and six were injured over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

A 68-year-old woman was injured after Russian troops attacked the town of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.