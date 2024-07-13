Skip to content
Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 7, injure 29 over past day

by Kateryna Denisova July 13, 2024 11:20 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of a Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast on July 12, 2024. (Vadym Filashkin/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least seven people and injured at least 29 over the past day, regional authorities said on July 13.

Ukrainian forces shot down four out of the five Shahed-type drones launched by Russia overnight, Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk reported.

Another drone entered the airspace of Belarusian Homel Oblast bordering Ukraine's Chernihiv and Kyiv oblasts, he added.

Mobile fire groups were involved in repelling the air attacks. The drones were intercepted over Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts.

Russia targeted a total of eight Ukrainian oblasts over the past day — Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv, Luhansk, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, and Donetsk. Casualties were reported in the latter three regions.

In Donetsk Oblast, four people were killed and nine others injured in the town of Myrnohrad, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

A Russian attack on the town of Kostiantynivka killed two civilians and injured three, damaging an industrial facility, the governor said. Seven more people suffered injuries in Lyman and three others in Chasiv Yar, Leonidivka, and Novomykolaivka, he added.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 14 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson. One person was killed, and six were injured over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

A 68-year-old woman was injured after Russian troops attacked the town of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Russia’s advance toward key eastern highway threatens Ukraine’s grip of Donetsk Oblast
Outgunned and outmanned, Ukrainian soldiers struggling to hold the front line in a brutal, months-long Russian siege of Chasiv Yar are increasingly worried about their army’s ability to protect their rear. If key supply lines from the west are cut off and if troops to their south are overrun, they
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: Kateryna Denisova
News Feed

10:46 AM

Poland considers downing Russian missiles over Ukraine, FM says.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said the problem for Warsaw is that once downed, the debris could pose a threat to Poles and the country's property. "At this stage, this is an idea. What our agreement said is we will explore this idea," he added.
Ukraine news
6:52 PM

Ukraine's GDP grew by more than 4% in 6 months.

"Due to the high adaptability to difficult conditions and experience in responding to such challenges, the Ukrainian economy continued to grow" in June, said Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.