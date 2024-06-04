Investigating sex war crimes — He came back
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit is getting ready to release its next documentary, “He came back.” The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying of the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel on June 7.
Watch teaser
General Staff: Russia has lost 512,420 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk June 4, 2024 8:24 AM 1 min read
A Ukrainian army 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer fires a shell on the front line in Donetsk Oblast on Oct. 10, 2022. (Photo by Anatolii Stepanov/AFP via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 512,420 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 4.

This number includes 1,290 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,794 tanks, 15,020 armored fighting vehicles, 18,228 vehicles and fuel tanks, 13,345 artillery systems, 1,092 multiple launch rocket systems, 827 air defense systems, 357 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 10,766 drones, 27 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: US Vice President Kamala Harris will attend global peace summit in Biden's place
Key updates on June 3: * US Vice President Kamala Harris will attend global peace summit * Russian strike in Donetsk Oblast kills 2, including 12-year-old boy * UK military chief confident Ukraine will win the war, but allies must ‘maintain support’ * Restarting Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant ’diff…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

4:48 AM

Russia’s FM Lavrov visiting Africa.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Guinea on June 3 as part of his ongoing visits to West Africa. These visits come amid a backdrop of coups and rising discontent with traditional allies such as France and the United States, prompting some countries to shift their alliances towards Moscow.
1:55 AM

Russia attacks 7 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck seven communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 18 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on June 3. No casualties were reported.
