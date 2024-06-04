General Staff: Russia has lost 512,420 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 512,420 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 4.

This number includes 1,290 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,794 tanks, 15,020 armored fighting vehicles, 18,228 vehicles and fuel tanks, 13,345 artillery systems, 1,092 multiple launch rocket systems, 827 air defense systems, 357 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 10,766 drones, 27 ships and boats, and one submarine.