Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

General Staff: Russia has lost 319,210 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 20, 2023 8:11 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers fire the SPG recoilless gun in Donetsk Oblast on Aug. 15. Illustrative purposes only. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 319,210 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Nov. 20.

This number includes 640 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 5,439 tanks, 10,168 armored fighting vehicles, 10,127 vehicles and fuel tanks, 7,748 artillery systems, 899 multiple launch rocket systems, 588 air defense systems, 323 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 5,764 drones, and 22 boats.

Ukraine war latest: Zelensky replaces Medical Forces Commander
Key developments on Nov. 19: * Zelensky replaces Medical Forces Commander * Ukrainian teenager deported to Russia returns to Ukraine * Explosion reported in Russian-occupied Melitopol * Russian attacks on Kherson injure 6, including 2 kids * Defense Ministry: Russia has lost 7,000 troops over…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:56 PM

Zelensky: European Commission to analyze Ukrainian legislation.

In his evening address, President Volodymyr Zelensky said the European Commission will soon begin assessing Ukrainian legislation for compliance with EU laws. The screening will be the first step in Ukraine's soon-to-start accession talks with the EU.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
11:22 AM

Putin: Russia has no reason or interest to fight with NATO directly.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Dec. 17 denied that he has designs to attack any NATO country, reacting to the speech of U.S. President Joe Biden earlier this month. Putin has made multiple threats in the past to neighboring states. Russia is currently occupying parts of Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.