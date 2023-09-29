General Staff: Russia has lost 277,660 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 29 that Russia had lost 277,660 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 340 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,687 tanks, 8,972 armored fighting vehicles, 8,836 vehicles and fuel tanks, 6,409 artillery systems, 794 multiple launch rocket systems, 536 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 316 helicopters, 4,991 drones, and 20 boats.