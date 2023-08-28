General Staff: Russia has lost 261,310 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 28 that Russia had lost 261,310 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 490 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,400 tanks, 8,562 armored fighting vehicles, 7,866 vehicles and fuel tanks, 5,425 artillery systems, 730 multiple launch rocket systems, 499 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 316 helicopters, 4,383 drones, and 18 boats.