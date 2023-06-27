General Staff: Russia has lost 226,170 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 27 that Russia had lost 226,170 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 590 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,036 tanks, 7,834 armored fighting vehicles, 6,772 vehicles and fuel tanks, 4,083 artillery systems, 626 multiple launch rocket systems, 386 air defense systems, 314 airplanes, 308 helicopters, 3,492 drones, and 18 boats.