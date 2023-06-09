General Staff: Russia has lost 213,770 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 9 that Russia has lost 213,770 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion in February 2022, with an estimated 1,010 casualties on June 8.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,901 tanks, 7,600 armored fighting vehicles, 6,410 vehicles and fuel tanks, 3,702 artillery systems, 599 multiple launch rocket systems, 359 air defense systems, 314 airplanes, 299 helicopters, 3,247 drones, and 18 boats.