General Staff: Russia has lost 198,260 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 13 that Russia had lost 198,260 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 590 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,751 tanks, 7,307 armored fighting vehicles, 6,011 vehicles and fuel tanks, 3,095 artillery systems, 561 multiple launch rocket systems, 314 air defense systems, 308 airplanes, 294 helicopters, 2,665 drones, and 18 boats.