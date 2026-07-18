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General Staff: Russia has lost 1,427,410 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

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by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,427,410 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
Service members of the 117th Brigade of the Territorial Defence Forces operate a Ukrainian-made 120mm mortar towards Russian positions on March 9, 2025 in Sumy Oblast, Ukraine. (Diego Fedele/Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,427,410 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on July 18.

The number includes 1,420 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 12,151 tanks, 24,956 armored combat vehicles, 121,742 vehicles and fuel tanks, 46,169 artillery systems, 1,946 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,502 air defense systems, 438 aircraft, 354 helicopters, 414,798 drones, 1,943 ground robotis systems, 34 ships and boats, and two submarines.

Ukraine's General Staff has not revealed its own losses during the full-scale invasion, citing operational secrecy.

Independent Western think-tank reports agree that the Russian casualties significantly surpass Ukraine's losses, with the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) estimating the ratio to be "roughly 2.5:1 or 2:1."

A January 2026 CSIS report said Ukraine has likely suffered between 500,000 and 600,000 casualties from February 2022 to December 2025, of which between 100,000 to 140,000 are thought to be killed in action (KIA).

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We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

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