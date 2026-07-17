Second day of protests erupts as Zelensky stands by decision to oust Defense Minister Fedorov

Editor's note: This story is being updated with additional details.

Ukrainians gathered in Kyiv and other cities on July 17 for a second straight day to protest President Volodymyr Zelensky's decision to dismiss Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov while retaining Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi.

The renewed demonstrations came after Zelensky said following the first day of protests on July 16 that he "understands, hears, and responds" to public concerns. Protesters argue, however, that he has ignored calls to reverse the dismissal.

The dispute became a major political crisis, fueling concerns about the future direction of Ukraine's military leadership.

Fedorov, one of Ukraine's youngest and most popular senior officials, led several high-profile defense initiatives during his tenure as minister.

According to Fedorov, these included disrupting Russian forces' access to Starlink systems, coordinating long-range strikes on Russian logistics in occupied Crimea, and launching what he described as "an unpopular but extremely important" military reform.

As details surrounding his dismissal emerged, attention increasingly focused on his deteriorating relationship with Syrskyi.

Tensions between the two had been expected since Fedorov's appointment and stemmed from fundamentally different leadership styles and approaches to managing the Armed Forces.

Syrsky has favored a highly centralized command structure rooted in Soviet military doctrine. He has repeatedly faced criticism from military personnel and analysts for excessive micromanagement and for fostering what critics describe as a Soviet-style military culture.

Many Ukrainians now believe Zelensky chose to back Syrskyi over Fedorov despite the defense minister's popularity and reform agenda.

Lawmakers, military figures, and ordinary Ukrainians criticize the decision.

On July 16, Zelensky nominated acting Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Chief Yevhen Khmara to serve as acting defense minister.

The Cabinet of Ministers approved Khmara's appointment on July 17.

Before taking over the ministry, Khmara headed the SBU's Alpha Special Operations Center, which has played a central role in Ukraine's long-range strike campaign against Russia.

Unlike Fedorov, Khmara has largely remained out of the public spotlight.