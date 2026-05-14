General Staff: Russia has lost 1,345,240 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,345,240 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on May 14.

The number includes 1,060 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,931 tanks, 24,557 armored combat vehicles, 96,142 vehicles and fuel tanks, 42,053 artillery systems, 1,787 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,379 air defense systems, 435 aircraft, 352 helicopters, 289,678 drones, 1,381 unmanned ground vehicles, 33 ships and boats, and two submarines.

Ukraine's General Staff has not revealed its own losses during the full-scale invasion, citing operational secrecy.



Independent Western think-tank reports agree that the Russian casualties significantly surpass Ukraine's losses, with the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) estimating the ratio to be "roughly 2.5:1 or 2:1."

A January 2026 CSIS report said Ukraine has likely suffered between 500,000 and 600,000 casualties from February 2022 to December 2025, of which between 100,000 and 140,000 are thought to be killed in action (KIA).