General Staff: Russia has lost 1,330,290 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,330,290 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on April 30.

The number includes 1,470 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,901 tanks, 24,493 armored combat vehicles, 92,606 vehicles and fuel tanks, 40,944 artillery systems, 1,756 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,356 air defense systems, 435 aircraft, 352 helicopters, 263,360 drones, 33 ships and boats, and two submarines.

Ukraine's General Staff has not revealed its own losses during the full-scale invasion, citing operational secrecy.



Independent Western think-tank reports agree that the Russian casualties significantly surpass Ukraine's losses, with the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) estimating the ratio to be "roughly 2.5:1 or 2:1."

A January 2026 CSIS report said Ukraine has likely suffered between 500,000 and 600,000 casualties from February 2022 to December 2025, of which between 100,000 and 140,000 are thought to be killed in action (KIA).