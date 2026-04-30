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General Staff: Russia has lost 1,330,290 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

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by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,330,290 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
A Ukrainian self-propelled howitzer fires at positions east of Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast, on March 18, 2026. (Francis Farrell / The Kyiv Independent)

Russia has lost around 1,330,290 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on April 30.

The number includes 1,470 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,901 tanks, 24,493 armored combat vehicles, 92,606 vehicles and fuel tanks, 40,944 artillery systems, 1,756 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,356 air defense systems, 435 aircraft, 352 helicopters, 263,360 drones, 33 ships and boats, and two submarines.

Ukraine's General Staff has not revealed its own losses during the full-scale invasion, citing operational secrecy.

Independent Western think-tank reports agree that the Russian casualties significantly surpass Ukraine's losses, with the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) estimating the ratio to be "roughly 2.5:1 or 2:1."

A January 2026 CSIS report said Ukraine has likely suffered between 500,000 and 600,000 casualties from February 2022 to December 2025, of which between 100,000 and 140,000 are thought to be killed in action (KIA).

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Editor’s Note: In accordance with the security protocols of the Ukrainian military, soldiers featured in this story are identified by first name and call sign only. DONETSK OBLAST - “The Russians have the task of starting the occupation of Sloviansk in the summer.” The words of Dmytro “Lifecell” come without drama, panic, or mockery. But on the cusp of what could be one of the most decisive summer campaigns in one of the most important sectors of the front line in Ukraine’s far eastern Donbas
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
UkraineRussiaRussian lossesHelicopterGeneral Staff
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