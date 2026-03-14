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General Staff: Russia has lost 1,278,430 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

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by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,278,430 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
Illustrative image: A Ukrainian serviceman from the Steppe Wolves all-volunteer unit in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukraine, on April 27, 2024. (Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,278,430 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on March 14.

The number includes 810 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,777 tanks, 24,212 armored combat vehicles, 83,403 vehicles and fuel tanks, 38,421 artillery systems, 1,686 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,332 air defense systems, 435 aircraft, 349 helicopters, 177,286 drones, 31 ships and boats, and two submarines.

Ukraine's General Staff does not disclose its own losses, citing operational security.

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Assessments by Western think tanks indicate Russian casualties significantly exceed Ukraine's. A report by the Center for Strategic and International Studies estimated the ratio at roughly 2.5:1 or 2:1.

A January 2026 CSIS report said Ukraine has likely suffered between 500,000 and 600,000 casualties from February 2022 to December 2025, of which between 100,000 to 140,000 are thought to be killed in action (KIA).

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The Kyiv IndependentSonya Bandouil
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