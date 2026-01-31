General Staff: Russia has lost 1,239,590 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 1,239,590 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 31.

The number includes 880 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,619 tanks, 23,977 armored fighting vehicles, 76,377 vehicles and fuel tanks, 36,768 artillery systems, 1,632 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,290 air defense systems, 435 airplanes, 347 helicopters, 119,928 drones, 28 ships and boats, and two submarines.