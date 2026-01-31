KI logo
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,239,590 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk
Recruits of the 37th Marine Brigade go on shooting range during an additional training course on Dec. 24, 2024 in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine. (Ivan Antypenko/Suspilne Ukraine/JSC "UA:PBC"/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

Russia has lost 1,239,590 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 31.

The number includes 880 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,619 tanks, 23,977 armored fighting vehicles, 76,377 vehicles and fuel tanks, 36,768 artillery systems, 1,632 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,290 air defense systems, 435 airplanes, 347 helicopters, 119,928 drones, 28 ships and boats, and two submarines.

The illusion of a ceasefire in Ukraine
Under immense pressure by weeks of Russian missile strikes, blackouts, and freezing cold, Ukrainians may get a few days of reprieve — at least, according to Washington. Trump surprisingly announced on Jan. 29 that Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed not to strike Ukrainian cities for a week, though Moscow said that this would concern only Kyiv, and last only until Feb. 1 — just before another cold snap. The halt on strikes — provided it would be prolonged — could indicate Russia is feeling
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
The Kyiv Independent news desk

