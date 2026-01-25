General Staff: Russia has lost 1,234,040 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 1,234,040 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 25.

The number includes 1,020 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,605 tanks, 23,950 armored fighting vehicles, 75,759 vehicles and fuel tanks, 36,612 artillery systems, 1,624 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,286 air defense systems, 434 airplanes, 347 helicopters, 114,896 drones, 28 ships and boats, and two submarines.