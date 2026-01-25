KI logo
War

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,234,040 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

1 min read
by The Kyiv Independent news desk
A Ukrainian soldier prepares a reconnaissance drone at a combat position in the direction of Kostiantynivka, amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, Jan. 22, 2026. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu)

Russia has lost 1,234,040 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 25.

The number includes 1,020 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,605 tanks, 23,950 armored fighting vehicles, 75,759 vehicles and fuel tanks, 36,612 artillery systems, 1,624 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,286 air defense systems, 434 airplanes, 347 helicopters, 114,896 drones, 28 ships and boats, and two submarines.

The Kyiv Independent
Inside Trump’s chaotic Ukraine peace process.

The Kyiv Independent's Chris York speaks with Adam Entous, an investigative reporter at The New York Times, about his new investigation into the first year of U.S. President Donald Trump administration's peace efforts to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

